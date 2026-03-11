CEO of Indias IndiGo airline Pieter Elbers resigns, months after mass flight cancellations

CEO of Indias IndiGo airline Pieter Elbers resigns, months after mass flight cancellations

March 11, 2026   11:48 am

Indian airline IndiGo said on Tuesday chief executive Pieter Elbers has resigned, an abrupt departure following months of scrutiny over the carrier’s failure to plan properly for pilot rest and duty rules that left tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline has a roughly 65% market share in India, the world’s fastest-growing aviation market. It cancelled 4,500 flights in December in what was the biggest crisis ⁠in IndiGo’s 20-year history. Regulators later reprimanded Elbers for “inadequate overall oversight of flight operations and crisis management.”

Though IndiGo only released Elbers’ resignation letter that cited “personal reasons” for the exit, the airline’s co-founder Rahul Bhatia, who will be in charge in the interim, referred to the cancellations in an internal memo he sent on his new role.

“What happened last December should never have taken place,” he said in the email seen by Reuters, where he also thanked employees for working tirelessly during the December crisis.

AIRLINE UNDER PRESSURE

Elbers, a former KLM Royal Dutch Airlines executive, had shared the stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year, basking in IndiGo’s role as the host ⁠airline for an aviation event.

The airline industry veteran had faced intense pressure in the weeks following the mass cancellations in December, after IndiGo admitted to misjudging the number of pilots it would need after new duty and rest rules that came into effect on November 1.

In the aftermath, India’s aviation regulator fined IndiGo $2.45 million and reprimanded several senior executives.

The airline has become hugely popular ⁠in India for its on-time performance and budget ticket prices. Under Elbers, the airline placed a large order for 500 Airbus narrowbody aircraft and dozens of widebody aircraft from the planemaker to expand its operations.

IndiGo’s shares have fallen 13.5% this year, due to ⁠the financial impact of the cancellations and more recently, disruptions arising from the conflict in the Middle East that led to large portions of the airspace being shut, compounding impact from an airspace ban imposed by Pakistan.

IndiGo has 440 ⁠aircraft in its fleet and operates mostly domestic flights in India. It also flies to foreign destinations like the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka grants 14-day visa extension for tourists stranded due to Middle East conflict (English)

Sri Lanka grants 14-day visa extension for tourists stranded due to Middle East conflict (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

Attack on IRIS Dena by US submarine; No nation imposed any pressure on Sri Lanka: Dy Minister (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)

NPP Govt. acting as proxy of foreign powers - Sarvajana Balaya apprises Sri Lankans in Australia (English)