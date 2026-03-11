UN Security Council to vote on first resolutions since beginning of war

March 11, 2026   12:20 pm

The UN Security Council is due to vote later today on competing draft resolutions over the war in Iran and its impact across the region.

The first measure - put forward by Gulf countries - condemns attacks on them and Jordan by Iran.

Russia - Iran’s ally on the council - has introduced a competing draft. Without naming Iran, Israel or the US, the text condemns all attacks against civilians and urges all parties to stop fighting and return to negotiations.

It’s the first action to be considered by the council since it held an emergency meeting shortly after the conflict erupted.

Addressing members then, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the Israeli-US airstrikes on Iran, and Iran’s retaliatory strikes on countries in the region were a violation of the UN charter.

Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani criticised the Gulf countries - accusing them of trying to reverse the roles of aggressor and victim through what he called a biased and politically motivated text.

The draft now has more than 90 sponsors - including the UK. It demands an immediate cessation of all attacks and threats by Iran against the six Gulf countries and Jordan, including through proxies. It also condemns any actions or threats by Tehran that would close or interfere with international navigation through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Source: BBC

- Agencies

