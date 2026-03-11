Sri Lankan workers in Israel warned over possible cyber attacks

Sri Lankan workers in Israel warned over possible cyber attacks

March 11, 2026   01:09 pm

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Israel has advised Sri Lankan migrant workers living in Israel to avoid responding to unknown messages received via social media or email.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara stated that workers should remain vigilant due to the risk of cyber-attacks.

He noted that the Middle East conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the United States has continued for 11 days and is escalating.

According to the Ambassador, air-raid sirens sounded seven times last night alone as missile attacks were launched toward Israel. He explained that such attacks are often aimed at military and communication targets.

Amid the tense security situation, Israeli authorities have also warned that unknown emails, links, or social media messages should not be opened, especially if they come from unfamiliar accounts or numbers, as many of them could be attempts to carry out cyber-attacks.

The Embassy therefore urged Sri Lankan workers in Israel to exercise extreme caution when using digital communication platforms during this period.

