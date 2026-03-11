President and top officials review issues faced by non-commercial state institutions

The Officials’ Committee, appointed under the chairmanship of the Secretary to the Prime Minister to supervise the implementation of the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers on March 17, 2025 concerning non-commercial state institutions, has convened under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

Taking into consideration factors such as the failure of non-commercial state institutions to be updated in line with contemporary requirements, the inadequacy or incompatibility of the powers vested in them, the fact that certain functions assigned to these institutions can be carried out more efficiently by the private sector and the existence of several institutions performing identical or similar functions, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided on the future course of action to be taken with regard to 124 non-commercial state institutions under nine categories, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The responsibility of reporting the progress of implementing these decisions to the Cabinet of Ministers on a quarterly basis has also been entrusted to the above Officials’ Committee, the PMD stated.

Accordingly, the President convened this meeting of the committee to discuss the current status of the implementation of the Cabinet decision, the issues that have arisen in implementing decisions relating to certain institutions and the future measures required to resolve those issues, the statement said.

Among those who attended the meeting were Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Committee, Pradeep Saputhanthri, along with the other committee members, Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, J.M.T. Jayasundara, Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, D.P. Wickramasinghe, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, G.M.R.D. Aponsu, Additional Secretary (Internal Administration) to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Hiransa Kaluthanthri, Director General of the National Budget Department, Jude Nilukshan, Director General of the Department of Public Enterprises, B.T.A. Rudrigo and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister and Convener of the Committee Sagarika Bogahawatte.

Moreover, Chief of Presidential Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi was also present at the occasion.

--PMD--