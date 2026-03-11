SC reserves judgment in appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando
File Photo.

SC reserves judgment in appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando

March 11, 2026   04:16 pm

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has reserved its judgment on the appeals filed by former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, who were previously sentenced to imprisonment over corruption-related charges.

The legal proceedings concluded today following a three-day hearing before a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, said Ada Derana reporter.

The hearing of the appeals continued for a third consecutive day today, during which the oral submissions presented by counsel for the defendant-appellants and the lawyers representing the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) were concluded.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court reserved the delivery of its judgment on these appeals for a later date.

