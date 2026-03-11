Aswesuma March allowance to be credited to beneficiaries accounts tomorrow

The Welfare Benefits Board of Sri Lanka has announced that the allowance for the month of March for beneficiaries of the first phase of the Aswesuma Program will be credited to their respective bank accounts tomorrow (12).

According to the Board, the funds will be distributed among 1,408,635 families.

A total sum exceeding Rs. 11,179,801,250.00 is set to be deposited into the bank accounts of these first-phase beneficiaries, the Board said.

Furthermore, the Welfare Benefits Board stated that an additional amount exceeding Rs. 2,350,530,000.00 will also be credited tomorrow to the bank accounts of beneficiaries identified under the second phase of the Aswesuma program.