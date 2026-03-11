Police constable arrested for purchasing motorcycle using arrested suspects bank card

March 11, 2026   04:49 pm

A Police Constable attached to the Kosgoda Police Station has been arrested over allegations that he fraudulently obtained more than Rs. 600,000 using the bank card of a suspect who had been arrested and remanded in connection with heroin trafficking charges.

The arrest was carried out by the Galle District Crimes Division.

The police said the police constable in question had allegedly used the money to purchase a motorcycle as well as several goods from a supermarket.

The police further stated that several more suspects are expected to be arrested in connection with the incident.

Further investigations are being conducted under the supervision of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Southern Province, and under the direction of the Director of the Galle District Crime Division.

