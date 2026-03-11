January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces
- SC reserves judgment in appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando
- Aswesuma March allowance to be credited to beneficiaries accounts tomorrow
- President urges collective action to tackle economic impact of Middle East crisis
- Police constable arrested for purchasing motorcycle using arrested suspects bank card