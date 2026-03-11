PM Harini visits International Rice Research Institute in Philippines

PM Harini visits International Rice Research Institute in Philippines

March 11, 2026   07:17 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has visited the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) headquarters in Los Baños, Laguna, Philippines today (11), and held a bilateral discussion with Yvonne Pinto, Director General of IRRI, focusing on strengthening cooperation in the field of rice research and sustainable agricultural development. 

During the meeting, discussions centered on rice cultivation in Sri Lanka, including the key challenges faced by Sri Lankan paddy farmers, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division. 

The Prime Minister highlighted issues affecting the sector such as productivity constraints, climate-related impacts, and the need to support farmers through improved agricultural practices and technological innovations.

Both sides also discussed the importance of introducing modern techniques and research-driven approaches to rice cultivation in order to enhance productivity and ensure long-term food security, the statement said. 

In this regard, IRRI shared insights on ongoing global research initiatives aimed at improving rice varieties, strengthening climate resilience, and promoting sustainable farming practices.

The discussion further focused on the potential for expanded collaboration between Sri Lanka and IRRI, particularly in areas such as research partnerships, knowledge sharing, and capacity building for Sri Lankan agricultural institutions and farmers. 

The Prime Minister emphasized Sri Lanka’s interest in strengthening cooperation with IRRI to support the development of the country’s rice sector and to improve the livelihoods of paddy farmers, it added.

The visit reaffirmed the importance of science-based agricultural innovation and international collaboration in addressing food security challenges and enhancing sustainable rice production in Sri Lanka.

 

Whats-App-Image-2026-03-11-at-7-01-31-PM

Whats-App-Image-2026-03-11-at-7-01-29-PM

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka grants 14-day visa extension for tourists stranded due to Middle East conflict (English)

Sri Lanka grants 14-day visa extension for tourists stranded due to Middle East conflict (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 2026 - 03 - 10

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)

Strong international relations essential;Opposition critical of FM's performance at recent summit (English)