Iran says its policy for reciprocal strikes “has ended”, a spokesman for Tehran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters says in a statement.

Tehran’s policy now will be “strike upon strike,” spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari says.

Tehran will “not allow even a single litre of oil” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz to reach the US, Israel and their partners, Zolfaqari adds. “Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target.”

“Get ready for the oil barrel to be at $200 because the oil price depends on the regional security which you have destabilised,” the spokesman adds.

Source: BBC

--Agencies