LAUGFS Gas increases domestic LPG refill prices

March 11, 2026   08:43 pm

LAUGFS Gas PLC has announced an increase of domestic LPG cylinder refill prices with effect from midnight today (11).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs. 300, raising the new price in the Colombo District to Rs. 4,630, from the previous price of Rs. 4,330.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5 kg LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs. 120, bringing the new price to Rs. 1,862, compared to the previous price of Rs. 1,742.

The company stated that the price revision was necessitated due to prevailing global geopolitical developments and ongoing conflicts affecting international energy markets, which have led to supply chain pressures, rising global LPG prices, and tighter market availability.

LAUGFS Gas said it remains committed to ensuring the continued availability of safe, reliable, and high quality LPG to households across Sri Lanka while maintaining uninterrupted service through its nationwide distribution network. 

Customers seeking further information regarding district-wise prices or product availability are requested to contact the LAUGFS Gas hotline 1345.

