We are having a tremendous impact, Trump says in G7 call after IEA decision on oil stocks

March 11, 2026   09:25 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the “tremendous impact” of decisions being made on Wednesday as leaders of the Group of Seven Nations met to discuss war in Iran and its economic consequences, according to a short videoclip shared ⁠by the French presidency.

“I think we are having a tremendous impact, unbelievable actually, on the world,” Trump said, after being given the floor by French President Emmanuel Macron, who chaired the G7 meeting. It was not immediately clear ⁠whether Trump was talking about the release of oil stocks decided minutes earlier.

Macron and Trump were speaking after a recommendation ⁠by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to release 400 million barrels of oil, the largest ⁠such move in the IEA history, to try to restrain soaring crude ⁠prices amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

