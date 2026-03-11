Former CSD Chief Accountant arrested by Bribery Commission

March 11, 2026   09:59 pm

A former Chief Accountant of the Civil Security Department (CSD) was arrested this morning (11) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on charges related to the illegal accumulation of assets.

According to officials, the suspect is alleged to have amassed assets valued at Rs. 4,428,305.70 that are disproportionate to his lawful income during the period between March 31, 2011 and August 3, 2013, in accordance with Section 23(A)(1) of the Bribery Act.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

