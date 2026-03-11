U.S. military tells civilians to avoid port facilities where Iranian navy operating
March 11, 2026 10:24 pm
The U.S. military on Wednesday warned civilians to leave port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating, adding that U.S. forces could not guarantee their safety.
“Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement. The United States has been carrying out strikes against Iranian naval vessels-- sinking or destroying 60 so far.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies