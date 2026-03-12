One dead, 38 rescued from oil tankers ablaze in Gulf as Iran claims responsibility

The head of Iraq’s ports company told CNN on Thursday that it had rescued 38 crew members of two foreign oil tankers left ablaze in the Persian Gulf after coming under attack in Iraq’s territorial waters – but at least one person has died.

Farhan al-Fartousi, the director general of the Iraqi Ports Company, told CNN that the 38 rescued crew were all of foreign nationalities but did not provide details on injuries or damage to the ships.

Iran claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying an underwater drone attack “blew up two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf tonight,” Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Earlier, an Iraqi-security source in Basra told CNN that an Iranian boat rigged with explosives is thought to have hit the two vessels and an investigation is ongoing.

Oil ports have stopped operations following the attack, al-Fartousi said.

The attack occurred within Iraqi territorial waters, according to the head of media at Iraq’s joint operation command, Lieutenant General Saad Maan. He called the attack a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and said the country reserves the right to take legal action.

Footage verified by CNN shows the two tankers ablaze, with flames spreading into the surrounding water – likely the result of an oil spill. Vessel tracking data indicates that they were anchored alongside each other when the fire began.

The ships on fire are the Maltese-flagged Zefyros and the Marshallese-flagged Safesea Vishnu.

The registered owner of the Safesea Vishnu is US-based company Safesea Transport Inc. while the Zefyros’ owner is based in Greece.

CNN has reached out to Safesea Transport Inc. for comment.

Iraqi authorities have not immediately released further information about the nationalities of those who were rescued.

-Agencies