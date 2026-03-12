Showers above 50 mm likely in some areas today

March 12, 2026   06:14 am

A few showers may occur in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

