Donald Trump claims we won in Iran

US President President Donald Trump claimed in remarks Wednesday that “we won” in the war with Iran, without providing substantial evidence of his claim.

“Let me say we’ve won. You know, you never like to say too early you won. We won. We won, in the first hour it was over, but we won,” the president said.

Trump’s message on how long the war with Iran will last has been inconsistent, saying at times that the war was significantly ahead of schedule, that it would take four to six weeks, that we’ve “already won … but we haven’t won enough,” and that the strikes were “both” a war and a “short excursion.”

The president in his speech in Kentucky also told the crowd how he came up with the name Operation Epic Fury.

“They gave me, like, 20 names. And I’m like, falling asleep. I didn’t like any of them. Then I see Epic Fury. I said, ‘I like that name,’” the president said.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has claimed he questioned the decision to sink an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka last week.

Speaking at a rally in Hebron, Kentucky, Donald Trump said he had asked military officials why the vessel was destroyed rather than captured.

“I said, why the hell did we kill them? Why didn’t we just capture them and use them in our Navy?” he told supporters.

Trump added that one of his generals told him sinking the vessel was preferable, saying: “Sir, it’s a lot more fun.”

The Iranian navy frigate was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine in international waters near Sri Lanka last week, with dozens of sailors killed in the attack.

