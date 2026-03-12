The number of tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka in 2026 has crossed the 600,000-mark, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated.

According to the latest data release by the SLTDA, a total of 604,301 tourists visited Sri Lanka between January 01 and March 08, 2026.

Meanwhile, 47,646 tourists have arrived in the country in the first eight days of March, data from the SLTDA showed.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 11,345 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 24.0%. Furthermore, 4,388 persons from Russia, 4,136 from the United Kingdom, 4,032 from China and 3,634 German nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of February.

In March 2025, a total of 229,298 tourists visited Sri Lanka.