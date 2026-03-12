Iran sets conditions for ending war with US and Israel

Iran sets conditions for ending war with US and Israel

March 12, 2026   06:53 am

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that the only way to end the war with the United States and Israel is the recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights, the payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

The statement, posted on X, is Tehran’s clearest public outline of its demands for a ceasefire and appears to rule out any immediate resolution of the kind suggested by President Donald Trump, who said earlier this week he believed the conflict would end “very soon.”

The announcement comes amid intensifying military activity., with the Israeli military launching a “large-scale wave of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahieh area of Beirut,” with interception efforts ongoing.

Spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged residents of the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital to evacuate immediately.

Hezbollah has also launched rockets at several areas in Israel, while the Israeli foreign ministry said Iran and Hezbollah are targeting northern Israel “with missiles raining down daily on homes, streets, schools, and families.”

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on X that the country’s “national infrastructure is under attack,” reporting that a branch of Iran’s oldest bank was bombed “while full of employees” and promising retribution for the incident.

President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that firm international guarantees are essential to prevent future aggression, framing the conditions as non-negotiable prerequisites for any halt to hostilities.

- Agencies

