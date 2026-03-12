Four arrested with 19,060 litres of diesel in Biyagama

Four individuals have been arrested with a large quantity of illegally collected diesel during a raid in Biyagama, police stated.

Officers attached to the Kelaniya Division Criminal Investigation Unit carried out the operation in the Biyagama, where they apprehended the suspects along with two bowser trucks transporting 19,060 litres of diesel believed to have been collected and stored unlawfully.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been illegally purchasing diesel from vehicles travelling along the road — including lorries, tipper trucks and private vehicles — by paying drivers to siphon fuel from their tanks without permits. The fuel was then stored in tanks prepared by the suspects and later sold for profit.

Police also seized two fuel-extracting motors, 16 iron barrels and Rs. 381,000 in cash believed to be connected to the illegal operation.

The suspects, aged 20, 22, 32 and 42, are residents of heiyanthuduwa, Thihagoda and Nelundeniya.

They are scheduled to be produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, while Biyagama Police continue further investigations into the incident.