Four arrested with 19,060 litres of diesel in Biyagama

Four arrested with 19,060 litres of diesel in Biyagama

March 12, 2026   07:26 am

Four individuals have been arrested with a large quantity of illegally collected diesel during a raid in Biyagama, police stated.

Officers attached to the Kelaniya Division Criminal Investigation Unit carried out the operation in the Biyagama, where they apprehended the suspects along with two bowser trucks transporting 19,060 litres of diesel believed to have been collected and stored unlawfully.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been illegally purchasing diesel from vehicles travelling along the road — including lorries, tipper trucks and private vehicles — by paying drivers to siphon fuel from their tanks without permits. The fuel was then stored in tanks prepared by the suspects and later sold for profit.

Police also seized two fuel-extracting motors, 16 iron barrels and Rs. 381,000 in cash believed to be connected to the illegal operation.

The suspects, aged 20, 22, 32 and 42, are residents of heiyanthuduwa, Thihagoda and Nelundeniya.

They are scheduled to be produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, while Biyagama Police continue further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka grants 14-day visa extension for tourists stranded due to Middle East conflict (English)

Sri Lanka grants 14-day visa extension for tourists stranded due to Middle East conflict (English)