Abandoned pets become hidden victims of Iran-US war

In a shocking result of the conflict between Iran and the US and Israel, which has seen missiles falling down in the Gulf states, thousands of pets have been abandoned.

It has been reported that the number of abandoned pets has seen a climb in Dubai as their owners flee to their home countries amid the escalating tension in the region.

The RSPCA said pets of fleeing expats could become “hidden victims” of the conflict as people who had relocated to the Gulf city scramble for an exit and struggle to take their animals.

Last week, the UK government operated an emergency evacuation flight for people leaving the Middle East as the war continued. According to The Guardian, about 45,000 British nationals have left the region since March 1.

Hannah Mainds, the chief executive of the RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancashire branch, noted, “Some [pets] were microchipped and clearly once loved, but their families had gone. It’s heartbreaking for rescuers and frightening for the animals.”

“Animals shouldn’t become the forgotten victims when people leave a country in a crisis. Pets rely entirely on their owners. They can’t understand why their family has suddenly disappeared – so we urge those facing uncertainty to remember their animals and get a proper plan in place.”

Animal shelters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reported an increase in pets being left behind because of war.

K9 Friends, a charity that rescues abandoned dogs, said, “Due to the current situation, some people are being forced to leave the UAE suddenly, and sadly many pets are being left behind.”

Reacting to the rise in stray cats and dogs, Dubai Municipality has launched 12 AI-powered feeding stations across the city.

It is illegal to abandon pets in the UAE, and if caught, the offence is punishable by fines of up to tens of thousands of pounds.

Source: Daily Jang

--Agencies