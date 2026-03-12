Abandoned pets become hidden victims of Iran-US war

Abandoned pets become hidden victims of Iran-US war

March 12, 2026   08:56 am

In a shocking result of the conflict between Iran and the US and Israel, which has seen missiles falling down in the Gulf states, thousands of pets have been abandoned.

It has been reported that the number of abandoned pets has seen a climb in Dubai as their owners flee to their home countries amid the escalating tension in the region.

The RSPCA said pets of fleeing expats could become “hidden victims” of the conflict as people who had relocated to the Gulf city scramble for an exit and struggle to take their animals.

Last week, the UK government operated an emergency evacuation flight for people leaving the Middle East as the war continued. According to The Guardian, about 45,000 British nationals have left the region since March 1.

Hannah Mainds, the chief executive of the RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancashire branch, noted, “Some [pets] were microchipped and clearly once loved, but their families had gone. It’s heartbreaking for rescuers and frightening for the animals.”

“Animals shouldn’t become the forgotten victims when people leave a country in a crisis. Pets rely entirely on their owners. They can’t understand why their family has suddenly disappeared – so we urge those facing uncertainty to remember their animals and get a proper plan in place.”

Animal shelters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reported an increase in pets being left behind because of war.

K9 Friends, a charity that rescues abandoned dogs, said, “Due to the current situation, some people are being forced to leave the UAE suddenly, and sadly many pets are being left behind.”

Reacting to the rise in stray cats and dogs, Dubai Municipality has launched 12 AI-powered feeding stations across the city. 

It is illegal to abandon pets in the UAE, and if caught, the offence is punishable by fines of up to tens of thousands of pounds.

Source: Daily Jang
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka grants 14-day visa extension for tourists stranded due to Middle East conflict (English)

Sri Lanka grants 14-day visa extension for tourists stranded due to Middle East conflict (English)