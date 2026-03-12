UNICEF says more than 1,100 children injured or killed since Iran war began

The UN children’s agency (UNICEF) says the “intensifying conflict” between the United States, Israel and Iran is creating a “catastrophic” situation for millions of children across the Middle East.

“Since 28 February, more than 1,100 children have been reported injured or killed in the violence. This includes 200 children reportedly killed in Iran, 91 in Lebanon, four in Israel and one in Kuwait,” it said in a statement.

These “numbers will likely climb as the violence intensifies and spreads,” the agency warned, noting that millions of children have also missed schooling due to the crisis, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced by unrelenting bombardment.

“Nothing justifies the killing and maiming of children, or the destruction and disruption of essential services that children depend on,” UNICEF said.

“The region’s children – all 200 million of them – are counting on the world to act quickly.”

Source: Al Jazeera

- Agencies