Five Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested for infiltrating Sri Lankan waters

March 12, 2026   09:21 am

The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested five fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu for infiltrating Sri Lankan waters.

According to Indian media reports, the fishermen were fishing in the sea between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar when Sri Lankan naval personnel intercepted their boat.

The Navy arrested the fishermen and also seized their mechanised fishing boat.

The arrested fishermen were taken to a naval camp in Mannar for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu fishermen’s associations have urged the Indian Central and State governments to take immediate steps to secure the release of the detained fishermen and prevent such incidents in the future.

- Agencies

