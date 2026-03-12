Around 1,800 cases of leptospirosis reported so far this year

Around 1,800 cases of leptospirosis have been reported so far this year, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau, Consultant Community Physician Dr. Thushani Dabrera said that a higher number of cases have been reported from Galle, Matara, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Monaragala and Kegalle districts.

“Leptospirosis is the second most commonly reported infectious disease in Sri Lanka. Approximately 13,000 cases are reported annually to the Epidemiology Unit, though the actual number could be higher. Over the past few years, between 100 and 200 deaths have been reported each year. In 2024, about 300 deaths were recorded, while in 2025 the number fell to below 200. So far in 2026, around 1,800 cases have been reported,” she said.

She added cases are also reported in Kurunegala, Gampaha and Colombo, particularly in areas where paddy cultivation activities take place and where risk conditions exist.

Meanwhile, Consultant Physician Dr. Kolitha Jayasundara, who also attended the media briefing, explained the symptoms of leptospirosis.

“The fever usually lasts between three to five days. One of the most important aspects in diagnosing the disease is the patient’s history, such as where they have been. Patients may experience abdominal pain, vomiting, severe headaches, joint pain and muscle pain.

If the fever continues beyond the first three days, it is important to consult a doctor and seek proper diagnosis. If the disease is delayed in treatment, it can seriously affect the kidneys and lungs, and in some cases even the brain, which could lead to death,” he said.