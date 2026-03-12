Residents told to evacuate after high risk explosive found in Christchurch, NZ

Residents told to evacuate after high risk explosive found in Christchurch, NZ

March 12, 2026   10:43 am

Residents have been evacuated from a suburb near Christchurch Airport after a ‘‘high-risk explosive’’ was found.

Cordons are in place around Sheffield Crescent in Burnside after police were alerted to the substance shortly before 2.30pm (Local time) on Thursday.

Police sent an emergency mobile alert to people nearby.

‘‘All members of the public are advised to immediately evacuate the area in the vicinity of Sheffield Cres Burnside Christchurch and surrounding area due to high-risk explosive substance located,’’ the alert said.

Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison said people should avoid the area.

‘‘An increased police presence can be expected as safe removal of the substance is arranged. Cordons will be removed once the area is safe,’’ he said.

Cordons will be removed once the area is safe, he added.

Source: RNZ 
--Agencies 

