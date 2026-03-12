Proposal to appoint new Ambassadors to Israel and Iran approved

The Parliamentary Committee on High Posts has approved the proposal to appoint Prof. M.I. Fazeeha Azmi as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Iran.

The High Posts Committee has also approved the proposal to appoint S. K. Chandrasiri as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel.

Additionally, the Committee has granted approval for new ambassadorial appointments to Malaysia, Austria, Romania, Ethiopia, Kenya and Lebanon.

The appointments include Dharshana M. Perera as the High Commissioner to Malaysia, D.M.S.P. Dassanayake as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva, Dayani Mendis as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Austria, S.P.W. Pathirana as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Romania, N.I.D. Paranavitana as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Ethiopia and the African Union, Dhammika Fernando as the High Commissioner designate of Sri Lanka to Kenya, Anura Withanage as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Lebanon and M. Farook M. Fawzer as the Representative of Sri Lanka to Palestine.

All ambassador-designates met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake before assuming office, the President’s Media Division stated.