Proposal to appoint new Ambassadors to Israel and Iran approved

Proposal to appoint new Ambassadors to Israel and Iran approved

March 12, 2026   11:31 am

The Parliamentary Committee on High Posts has approved the proposal to appoint Prof. M.I. Fazeeha Azmi as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Iran.

The High Posts Committee has also approved the proposal to appoint S. K. Chandrasiri as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel.

Additionally, the Committee has granted approval for new ambassadorial appointments to Malaysia, Austria, Romania, Ethiopia, Kenya and Lebanon.

The appointments include Dharshana M. Perera as the High Commissioner to Malaysia, D.M.S.P. Dassanayake as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva, Dayani Mendis as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Austria, S.P.W. Pathirana as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Romania, N.I.D. Paranavitana as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Ethiopia and the African Union, Dhammika Fernando as the High Commissioner designate of Sri Lanka to Kenya, Anura Withanage as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to  Lebanon and M. Farook M. Fawzer as the Representative of Sri Lanka to Palestine.

All ambassador-designates met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake before assuming office, the President’s Media Division stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)