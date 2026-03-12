Iraq shuts down oil port operations after tanker attacks

March 12, 2026   12:43 pm

Iraq’s oil ports have completely stopped operations following Iranian attacks on two oil tankers in its waters.

Operations at Iraq’s oil terminals have been totally suspended but commercial ports remain functional, Farhan al-Fartousi, the director general of the Iraqi Ports Company, told the Iraqi News Agency Thursday.

One crew member was killed and 38 rescued from the oil tankers that were left ablaze in the Persian Gulf after being struck by what’s thought to be an Iranian water drone.

There have been six attacks on vessels in the Persian Gulf since Wednesday, as the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway becomes a focal point the war with Iran.

Iraq’s oil marketing company SOMO said the incident “negatively impacts Iraq’s security and economy.”

Meanwhile, an Italian military base in Iraq’s Kurdistan region was struck by a missile overnight, the Italian defense ministry said on X.

“A missile has struck our base in Erbil. There are no dead or injured among the Italian personnel. Everyone is safe,” the ministry said just after midnight Thursday.

Military personnel took shelter in a bunker and all were “well and safe,” said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in a separate post.

“Strong condemnation for the attack on the Italian base in Erbil,” Tajani said.

- Agencies

