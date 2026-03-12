Two fishing trawlers with suspected drugs and weapons brought to Dikkowita Harbour

Two fishing trawlers with suspected drugs and weapons brought to Dikkowita Harbour

March 12, 2026   12:57 pm

Two multi-day fishing trawlers suspected of transporting narcotics and weapons were brought to Dikkowita Harbour today (12) after being seized by the Sri Lanka Navy in international waters south of the country.

A total of 10 suspects who were on board the two vessels were also arrested by the Navy.

The suspicious trawlers were identified during a special naval operation carried out in international waters south of Sri Lanka using long-range naval vessels.

During the search of one trawler, naval personnel discovered a large number of sacks suspected to contain narcotics, weighing more than 600 kilograms, according to reports.

Additionally, the Navy recovered eight pistols with magazines, two T-56 rifles and one M16 rifle from the same vessel.

The M16 rifle is reportedly a weapon typically used only by specialized members of security forces.

The second multi-day fishing trawler taken into custody is suspected to have been providing surveillance and support for the other vessel.

The fishermen taken into custody are residents of the Southern Province. Both fishing vessels and the suspects were brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning.

This is the largest quantity of narcotics seized so far this year, according to the Navy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Why were the fuel prices increased? Do we have enough stocks? Opposition demands answers from Govt. (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)

Electricity trade unions continue their strike action;TUs seek meeting with Energy Minister (English)