PM Harini returns after concluding visit to Manila

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya who was on an official visit to Manila, Philippines following the invitation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has returned to Sri Lanka.

She landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), last night (11), the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

During her visit, Prime Minister Harini delivered a keynote address at the International Women’s Day event hosted at the ADB Headquarters in Manila.

On the sidelines of the event, the Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings with several Ministers of the Government of the Philippines to further strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Philippines in areas of mutual interest.

She also met with ADB President Masato Kanda, where both sides reaffirmed the strong partnership between Sri Lanka and the Asian Development Bank.

Furthermore, Sonny Angara and officials from the Commission on Higher Education of the Philippines (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) met with the Prime Minister to discuss strengthening Sri Lanka–Philippines cooperation in education. Talks focused on sharing best practices in education policy, teacher training, curriculum reforms, digital learning, higher education collaboration, research partnerships, and technical and vocational training, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.