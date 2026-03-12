Student killed, another injured in accident at international school in Kandy

A seven-year-old student has died after being run over by a vehicle belonging to a member of the board of directors of an international school in Mahaiyawa, Kandy, police stated.

The accident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. today (12). According to reports, after the director had parked the vehicle and stepped out, the vehicle suddenly moved due to a brake failure.

At the time, two students who were drinking water on the school premises were struck by the vehicle.

One of the children died in the accident, while the other sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Kandy National Hospital.