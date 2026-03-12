Israel issues new evacuation warning in Lebanon after deadly strikes

Israel has issued an urgent warning for residents in Qasr Naba, in Lebanon’s Baalbek region, to evacuate the area.

The Israeli military ‘‘will attack military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah in the near time frame,’’ Israel’s Arab media spokesperson Avichay Adraee says.

The warning comes after the Israeli military carried out a series of strikes on Beirut overnight. During this wave of strikes, it says it hit 10 Hezbollah buildings in southern Beirut.

It is reported earlier that eight people had been killed in a strike on Beirut’s seafront.

Source: BBC

--Agencies