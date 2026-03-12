Narcotics worth Rs. 10 bln and assault rifles seized from intercepted trawlers

The value of the stock of narcotics seized from the two intercepted trawlers in seas off the Southern coast is estimated to be Rs. 10 billion, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) confirmed.

The two multi-day fishing trawlers suspected of transporting narcotics and weapons were brought to Dikkowita Harbour today (12) after being seized by the Sri Lanka Navy in international waters.

A total of 10 suspects who were on board the two vessels were also arrested by the Navy.

The suspicious trawlers were identified during a special naval operation carried out in international waters south of Sri Lanka using long-range naval vessels.

During the search of one trawler, naval personnel discovered a large number of sacks suspected to contain narcotics, weighing more than 600 kilograms, according to reports.

Additionally, the Navy recovered eight pistols with magazines, two T-56 rifles and one M16 rifle from the same vessel.

The M16 rifle is reportedly a weapon typically used only by specialized members of security forces.

The second multi-day fishing trawler taken into custody is suspected to have been providing surveillance and support for the other vessel.

The fishermen taken into custody are residents of the Southern Province. Both fishing vessels and the suspects were brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning.

This is the largest quantity of narcotics seized so far this year, according to the Navy.