Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could have a significant impact on the future of Sri Lanka.

He made these remarks while speaking to journalists following the unveiling ceremony of the newly constructed sacred pinnacle of the Noble Stupa at the Siri Mangalaramaya Viharaya in Akurugoda, Tissamaharama.

Former President Rajapaksa raised several concerns regarding the current political climate in the country and global situation while responding to questions from journalists.

Asked about his opinion on the incumbent government’s service to the Buddha Sasana, he responded with his own question: “Is the government doing any service?”

He remarked that during his tenure, the Buddha Sasana had been held in the highest regard, adding that it is questionable as to whether the same level of attention is being given at present.

The former President was also inquired about the arrest and detention of retired Major General Suresh Sallay, who served as the Head of the Sate Intelligence Service during his administration.

“He should be commended for his service, not imprisoned. This is no time to imprison,” Rajapaksa said in response.

Replying to another question from journalists, the ex-President also expressed concern about the ongoing global conflict situation, noting that if the war in the Middle East continues for a prolonged period, it could create serious issues for Sri Lanka and the country’s future.

When asked about the overall current situation in the country, Rajapaksa said: “There is nothing to be said about that. The people know more about that than me.”