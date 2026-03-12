Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stated that the opposition is hoping to propose a new initiative titled ‘‘PSOP’’ (Peace, Stability, Order and Prosperity) aimed at promoting regional and global peace while addressing key socio-economic challenges.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with India Today, Premadasa emphasized the need for international cooperation and a renewed global approach to maintain stability amid growing geopolitical tensions.

The Opposition Leader made these remarks while responding to questions about reports surrounding the Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which was torpedoed by a US submarine, about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle.

Premadasa acknowledged that there were initial reports suggesting possible concerns from the US regarding Sri Lanka hosting Iranian sailors and allowing the vessel to dock at local ports.

However, he noted that the U.S. administration had ultimately given Sri Lanka the freedom to determine the best course of action.

He stressed that the broader issue extends beyond the incident in the Indian Ocean, highlighting the importance of safeguarding the region as a zone of peace and a nuclear-free zone.

According to Premadasa, the current global environment reflects a ‘‘vacuum in the global order,’’ which requires an international realignment and renewed efforts toward peaceful cooperation.

Accordingly, he said the Opposition hopes to propose the program named ‘PSOP’, ‘‘an initiative that tries and attempts to negate global geopolitical great power competition and prioritize issues such as eradication of poverty, destitution, promoting growth and prosperity.’’

Premadasa also pointed to pressing global challenges including rising oil prices, hyperinflation, and climate change, noting that such issues require collaborative international solutions.

‘‘To put it succinctly, we have to convert swords into plowshares,’’ Premadasa said, underscoring the need for a global shift toward peace and shared prosperity.