Over 200 buses to be added to Sisu Sariya service this year

More than 200 new buses are scheduled to be integrated into the ‘Sisu Sariya’ school transport service this year as part of efforts to further streamline the service.

This was confirmed by Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Madhura Seneviratne, along with officials of the National Transport Commission (NTC), during a media briefing held at the Isurupaya premises in Battaramulla today (12).

The ‘Sisu Sariya’ bus service is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education and the Ministry of Transport.

Addressing the briefing, the Deputy Minister, who expressed his views on the government’s future plans regarding the transportation of school students, stated that taking relevant measures to transport school students safely will be considered a key priority in implementing government policies.

He further noted that approximately Rs. 1 billion has been allocated for the programme this year.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the NTC, P.A. Chandrapala and the Commission’s Director of Planning, Aloka Karunaratne highlighted that several new measures are already being introduced to further streamline the ‘Sisu Sariya’ school bus service with the aim of providing an effective service for the school students.

The officials said that among the key initiatives discussed was the removal of legal barriers to properly standardise private school transport services.

The officials further noted that certain legal and policy decisions are currently being drafted concerning vehicle standards, driver experience, and details related to bus conductors.

NTC officials also announced that private bus operators and small-scale safe vehicle owners are being invited to support the expansion of the ‘Sisu Sariya’ service island-wide.

Interested parties may express their willingness to participate by contacting the nearest transport board or Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) office, they said.

They further stated that students facing transportation difficulties in schools could obtain these facilities by informing the relevant institutions through the respective school principals.