Decision on proposed electricity tariff hike expected by March-end

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) is expected to announce its decision regarding the revision of electricity tariffs for the second quarter of 2026 by the end of this month.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) recently submitted a proposal to the PUCSL seeking a 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for the period effective from April 1 to June 30.

As part of the review process, the PUCSL has initiated public consultation sessions regarding the proposed tariff revision.

Accordingly, the third day of the public consultation session is being held today (12) in the Matale District.