Former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested on bribery charge

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, has been arrested today (12) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with investigations into the controversial Airbus deal.

Chandrasena had appeared before the Bribery Commission this morning to provide a statement regarding the matter and was arrested after recording a lengthy statement.

Accordingly, he has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of USD 2 million related to an Airbus aircraft deal.