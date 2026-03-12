Ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena remanded

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, has been remanded until March 19 by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Chandrasena was arrested today (12) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with investigations into the controversial Airbus deal.

He had appeared before the Bribery Commission this morning to provide a statement regarding the matter and was arrested after recording a lengthy statement.

Accordingly, he has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of USD 2 million related to an Airbus aircraft deal.