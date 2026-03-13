Showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers expected in parts of the island today

March 13, 2026   06:42 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm today (13), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts. 

A few showers may occur in the Uva and Eastern provinces, the Met. Department noted. 

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island. 

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

