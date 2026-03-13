Operation Epic Fury: 6,000 targets, 90 Iranian vessels hit, claims US

The United States has struck about 6,000 targets in Iran and damaged or destroyed more than 90 Iranian vessels, including over 60 ships and at least 30 minelayers, as part of the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, according to an official U.S. military fact sheet released on Wednesday.

The military campaign was launched at 1:15 a.m. on February 28 by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at the direction of the President of the United States. According to the document, the operation is aimed at dismantling the Iranian regime’s military and security infrastructure.

“CENTCOM forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritising locations that pose an imminent threat,” the fact sheet states.

The campaign has targeted a wide range of Iranian military installations. These include command and control centres, headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence facilities, and integrated air defence systems.

Ballistic missile sites and drone manufacturing facilities have also been struck. Weapons production facilities, surface-to-air missile installations, and military communication capabilities are among the other targets listed in the fact sheet.

Naval infrastructure and maritime assets have also been a major focus of the operation.

According to the document, more than 90 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed, including over 60 ships and at least 30 minelayers.

The targets include Iranian navy ships and submarines, anti-ship missile sites, and facilities linked to minelaying operations such as factories and warehouses.

The fact sheet indicates that the operation has involved a broad range of U.S. military assets across air, sea, and missile defence domains.

Aircraft used in the campaign include B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers, as well as fighter aircraft such as the F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22, and F-35. Attack aircraft such as the A-10 and electronic warfare platforms, including the EA-18G electronic attack aircraft, have also been deployed.

Surveillance and reconnaissance platforms include the U-2 Dragon Lady, RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, and P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.

Unmanned systems, such as MQ-9 Reaper and LUCAS drones, are also part of the operation.

The campaign has also relied on missile defence systems, including Patriot interceptor missile systems and THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems.

Ground-based strike systems such as the M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) are also listed among the assets used.

Naval forces supporting the operation include nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and guided-missile destroyers, as well as refuelling ships. Airborne command and communication support has been provided by aircraft such as the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and airborne relay platforms.

Logistical support has included refuelling tanker aircraft and cargo aircraft, such as the C-17 Globemaster and C-130, as well as specialised electronic warfare platforms, such as the EC-130H Compass Call.

Source: IANS

--Agencies