Over 650kg of Ice & heroin, seized from fishing vessel escorted to Dikkovita Harbour

Over 650kg of Ice & heroin, seized from fishing vessel escorted to Dikkovita Harbour

March 13, 2026   08:19 am

A total of 654 kilograms of narcotics, comprising 478 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and 176 kilograms of heroin, were recovered from the multi-day fishing vessel that was escorted by the Sri Lanka Navy to the Dikkovita Fisheries Harbour yesterday, said police.

Two multi-day fishing trawlers suspected of transporting narcotics and weapons were brought to Dikkovita Harbour yesterday (12) after being seized by the Sri Lanka Navy in international waters south of the country.

The value of the narcotics stock seized from the two intercepted trawlers in seas off the southern coast is estimated at Rs. 10 billion, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) confirmed yesterday.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 suspects who were on board the two vessels were also arrested by the Navy.

The suspicious trawlers were identified during a special naval operation carried out in international waters south of Sri Lanka using long-range naval vessels.

During the search of one trawler, naval personnel discovered a large number of sacks suspected to contain narcotics, weighing more than 600 kilograms, according to reports.

Additionally, the Navy recovered eight pistols with magazines, two T-56 rifles, and one M16 rifle from the same vessel.

The M16 rifle is reportedly a weapon typically used only by specialised members of security forces.

The second multi-day fishing trawler taken into custody is suspected to have been providing surveillance and support for the other vessel.

The fishermen taken into custody are residents of the Southern Province. Both fishing vessels and the suspects were brought to the Dikkovita Fisheries Harbour yesterday.

According to the Navy, this is the largest quantity of narcotics seized so far this year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Drug haul worth over Rs. 10 bn and 11 firearms seized from fishing vessels intercepted by navy (English)

Drug haul worth over Rs. 10 bn and 11 firearms seized from fishing vessels intercepted by navy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya vows to release auspicious times table if govt fails to reestablish committee (English)

Sarvajana Balaya vows to release auspicious times table if govt fails to reestablish committee (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)