Public urged to be vigilant over online ads during festive period  CERT

Public urged to be vigilant over online ads during festive period  CERT

March 13, 2026   08:53 am

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SL CERT) has issued a public advisory urging people to exercise caution when engaging with online advertisements as the festive season approaches.

Senior Information Security Engineer at SLCERT, Charuka Damunupola, stated that several incidents of online scams have already been reported to the organisation during the first two months of this year.

He noted that with the upcoming festive season—particularly the Sinhala and Tamil New Year—there is an increased risk of fraudulent advertisements and malicious links appearing online, often disguised as discounts, cash prizes, or special promotional offers.

Damunupola explained that such malicious links frequently direct users to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal information and other sensitive data.

Furthermore, he warned that during the Vesak and Poson festive periods, scammers may attempt to collect user data through deceptive schemes, including those promoted under names such as “Poson Maha Data Dansala.”

Accordingly, SLCERT has urged the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution when accessing unsolicited links or advertisements encountered online.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Drug haul worth over Rs. 10 bn and 11 firearms seized from fishing vessels intercepted by navy (English)

Drug haul worth over Rs. 10 bn and 11 firearms seized from fishing vessels intercepted by navy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya vows to release auspicious times table if govt fails to reestablish committee (English)

Sarvajana Balaya vows to release auspicious times table if govt fails to reestablish committee (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

Govt. assures uninterrupted fuel supply for 2 months - President Anura Kumara (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

LITRO Gas prices increased after 18 months amid supply shortage due to Middle East conflict (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)

Govt implemented a modest increase in fuel prices - Trade Minister Wasantha (English)