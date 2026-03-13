Compensation process begins for farmers affected by crop damage in 2025/26 Maha Season

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board has announced that damage assessment activities have already commenced in the relevant districts for the release of compensation to farmers affected by crop damage during the 2025/2026 ‘Maha season’.

Issuing a statement, the Board noted that field officers attached to district offices have begun assessing the extent of damage in districts where crops have been affected.

Accordingly, the Board stated that the inspection activities are currently underway in the districts of Polonnaruwa, Badulla and Anuradhapura, and these assessments are expected to be completed soon.

The Board further stated that once the damage assessment process is concluded, recommendations will be obtained from the Department of Agrarian Development, following which the relevant compensation will be paid promptly based on the actual damage incurred.