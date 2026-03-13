Corruption probe against Shasheendra Rajapaksa concluded: Bribery Comm. informs court
File Photo.

March 13, 2026   12:07 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today that investigations into former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and other suspects, who are currently out on bail in connection with a corruption allegation, have been concluded.

When the case was taken up, Shasheendra Rajapaksa and the other suspects, who are released on bail, appeared before the court, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, officials from the Bribery Commission informed the court that the investigation into the incident has been completed and that the investigation files have been forwarded to the Commission. They further requested that a date be granted to report on the progress of the proceedings.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered the case to be recalled on July 10.

The Bribery Commission has filed the case against former Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and two others on charges of committing the offense of “corruption” under the Anti-Corruption Act by illegally obtaining Rs. 8,850,000 as compensation for the destruction of his political office, which had been constructed on a plot of land belonging to the Mahaweli Authority, by protesters during the ‘Aragalaya’ period.

