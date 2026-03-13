The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says it has discovered the largest groundwater source in Sri Lanka thus far during tube well drilling carried out near the Pitabeddara Police Station.

Indrajith Gamage, the Geologist in charge of the Southern Province, stated that this is the first instance in which a water source with a continuous flow of 10,000 litres (10 cubic metres) per minute has been identified in the country.

He noted that the previous largest groundwater source was discovered in the Madhu area, which recorded a flow of 7,000 litres per minute.

The tube well was drilled after conducting studies of rock layers and identifying locations where underground water exists through strata fractures, using technical instruments.

According to the NWSDB, steps will be taken in the future to distribute water from this source to residents facing shortages in Pitabeddara, Morawaka, and surrounding suburban areas.