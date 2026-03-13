Low-floor buses for persons with disabilities to be deployed before Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Additional Secretary to the President (Clean Sri Lanka Programme), Engineer S.P.C. Sugeeshwara, stated that plans are underway to deploy the low-floor buses, imported for the benefit of persons with disabilities, ahead of the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

He made these remarks while participating in a special press conference held today (13) at the Department of Government Information, regarding the commencement of the project and the integration of these buses into the public transport service.

Furthermore, he noted that while any citizen may board these buses in addition to persons with disabilities, priority must be given to persons with disabilities throughout their journey whenever they are present.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Lanka Metro Company, B.M. Piyathilaka, stated that plans have been finalized to initiate these bus services from the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Center.

He further mentioned that five routes have been identified, with the specialized bus service scheduled to begin operations initially on two routes: Makumbura to Pettah and Makumbura to Kadawatha.

Additionally, Piyathilaka noted that an additional 100 buses have been ordered for delivery by August, while another eight buses are expected under Japanese aid.

Accordingly, plans are also in place to extend this bus service to the Kasbewa–Pettah, Panadura–Town Hall, and Panadura–Battaramulla routes.