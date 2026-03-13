Easter attacks case against Hemasiri and Pujith taken up in court

March 13, 2026   02:22 pm

The Colombo Special High Court Trial-at-Bar has ordered to present defence evidence on March 26 related to the case filed against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara.

The order relates to the case filed against the two defendants over their alleged failure to take action to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, despite having received prior intelligence warnings.

Both Hemasiri Fernando and Pujith Jayasundara were present in court when the case was taken up for hearing today (13), said Ada Derana reporter.

