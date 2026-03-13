Police destroy nearly 200kg of seized narcotics related to concluded cases

Nearly 200 kilograms of seized narcotics related to concluded cases were destroyed by Sri Lanka today (13) at the incinerator located at Lactowatte, Wanathawilluwa.

The destroyed stock included drugs linked to cases that had been concluded at the Colombo High Court and the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court.

Additionally, case materials connected to nearly 1,500 cases at the Government Analyst’s Department were also destroyed during the operation.

Earlier this morning, officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) removed a stock of drugs and narcotic pills from Court No. 05 at the Aluthkade Courts Complex under tight security.

According to the PNB, the seized stock included 40 kilograms and 539 grams of heroin, 132 kilograms of ketamine, 55 grams of cocaine, and 3,482 narcotic pills.

The narcotics and narcotic pills were transported to the incinerator under the protection of the Special Task Force (STF), under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of the Police Narcotics Bureau, Ashoka Dharmasena.

The narcotics, narcotic pills, and related case materials were brought to the incinerator at around 10 a.m., where they were destroyed by officers of the Government Analyst’s Department, officials of the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board, and police officers under the supervision of the Balapitiya Magistrate and the Puttalam Additional Magistrate.