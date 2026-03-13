Iranian state television reports large explosion in Tehran near protests

Iranian state television reports a large explosion in a Tehran square where demonstrations were supposed to be happening.

Images and footage shared by IRIB showed smoke billowing over the city.

Among those who attended the protest marches marking Al Quds Day was reportedly at least one high-ranking official, Iran’s national security chief, Ali Larijani.

The tradition of Al Quds Day marches started after the 1979 Iranian Revolution and takes place on the last Friday of Ramadan with marches held around the world.

