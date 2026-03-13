A meeting was held between the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan S. Dzhagaryan, and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism this afternoon (13).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, the discussion was held in response to the lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia to purchase Russian oil as a solution to the breakdown of fuel supply networks due to the conflict situation in the Middle East region.

Accordingly, as a further step to ensure Sri Lanka’s fuel supply, Minister Vijitha Herath discussed the possibility of purchasing Russian fuel with Ambassador Levan S. Dzhagaryan.

The ambassador agreed to immediately inform the Russian government of Sri Lanka’s request. He also promised to coordinate with the relevant institutions and make the necessary arrangements for this, the statement said.

During the discussion, the Russian Ambassador noted that Sri Lanka would receive Russia’s support whenever required.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Labour, Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha, Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation D. J. Rajakaruna, as well as ministry secretaries and other officials.